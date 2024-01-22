Wigan Athletic are currently sat in 13th position in the League One table.

Wigan Athletic have the chance to bring in some players before the end of the transfer window.

They won 1-0 at home to Reading over the weekend with Thelo Aasgaard on the scoresheet.

The Latics are reportedly keen on Charlton Athletic defender Terell Thomas along with Barnsley, according to a report by Football Insider. He has made 23 appearances in all competitions so far this season but is out of contract in the summer with his long-term future at The Valley up in the air.

Youngster Kieran Lloyd has returned from his temporary spell at Larne, as confirmed by his loan club. He played 10 times for the Northern Irish outfit but is now back at the DW Stadium.

Rotherham United have been linked with a move for Callum Lang. The Millers’ boss Leam Richardson has told the Rotherham Advertiser: “We’re interested in all good players. He’s not our player, he’s Wigan’s player, so you’ve got to respect that. The recruitment team are working as hard as possible to try to come up with solutions. We’ll see.”

Wigan are said to be keen on Ross County playmaker Yan Dhanda. Their manager Derek Adams has said, as per the Press and Journal: “In this window, we have had no offers for him at this moment in time. We want to keep him, and we will keep him in this transfer window unless someone pays money that we think is acceptable. From our point of view, he’s a player that I like watching in training and playing, and we want to keep him.”

The Latics have seen a potential move for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Odel Offiah. Shaun Maloney has told Wigan Today: “Unfortunately that’s not going to happen. I really liked him, he’s a really good player, a really good guy, Brighton were really good to deal with. Whatever happens in the next few months…it just wasn’t going to work in this window.”

Goalkeeper Sam Tickle hasn’t been approached by any other side so far this winter. His boss has provided this update to Wigan Today: “No…and let’s hope it stays that way.”

In terms of Wigan’s current loanees, Wigan Today report Kell Watts is poised to stay until the end of the campaign, but Omar Rekik is heading back to Arsenal.