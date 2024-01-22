Charlton Athletic midfielder Scott Fraser is closing in on a loan move to Hearts, according to a report by the Edinburgh Evening News.

Charlton Athletic are poised to let the Scotsman head out the exit door on a temporary basis this winter.

Fraser, 28, was left out of the Addicks’ squad in their most recent League One clash away at Burton Albion.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Edinburgh Evening News, his side have ‘agreed’ a deal with Hearts over a move and it should be completed this week.

Charlton Athletic man to leave

Fraser is still under contract at Charlton until the summer of 2025 and has made 22 appearances for them during the first-half of this season, chipping in with a single goal and five assists.

He has been linked with Motherwell recently in a report by the Daily Record. However, their Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts have now swooped in.

Fraser joined the Addicks in 2022 and scored nine goals last term altogether. He started his career at Dundee United and rose into their first-team as a youngster before moving down to England in 2018 to initially link up with Burton Albion.

MK Dons snapped him up after he spent a couple of years with the Brewers and he was a hit during his time in Buckinghamshire, firing 14 goals.

That form earned him a switch to Ipswich Town but his move to Portman Road didn’t work out in the end and he was allowed to leave for the Addicks just six months into his three-year contract.

Parting company with Fraser will free up space and funds in Charlton’s squad for them to bring in other players before the end of the month. Pressure is starting to mount on Michael Appleton.