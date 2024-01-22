Liverpool prospect Lewis Koumas has been monitored by Championship clubs but he is expected to stay at Anfield this month, as per the Daily Mail.

Fans of EFL clubs will already be aware of the Koumas name. Lewis’ father, Jason, started and ended his career with Tranmere Rovers and is fondly remembered for spells with West Brom, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic.

Now, it has been claimed that there’s been Championship interest in 18-year-old Koumas amid his eye-catching displays in Liverpool’s academy.

The Daily Mail reports that the Welsh youth international has had second-tier sides monitoring his situation over potential loan deals. However, he’s expected to stay at Anfield and continue his development with Liverpool rather than head out on loan.

Koumas is yet to make his senior debut but has been in fine form for the youngsters, managing eight goals and three assists in 12 outings this season. Overall, he has 17 goals and six assists in 23 appearances for the U18s while also managing four goals and two assists in 11 for the U21s.

One for the summer?

Koumas’ talents have already caught the attention of potential suitors but with a loan said to be unlikely this month, those keen could be better to revisit their interest in the summer. He will have had a little more time to develop in Liverpool’s youth ranks by then and he can join a more settled environment, rather than moving midway through the campaign.

Time will tell just who Koumas’ Championship admirers are, but clubs would certainly welcome a player of his talents. The Chester-born prospect mainly plays through the middle as a striker but can play anywhere across the front three, also being deployed on the left and right-wings.

He doesn’t turn 19 until September, so he’s still in the very early stages of his career. A future loan to the EFL will aid his development but for now, it could be a little too soon for him to be tested in the highly-demanding second-tier of English football.