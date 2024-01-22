‘Cagey affair’ – Oxford United vs Barnsley prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Oxford United vs Bolton Wanderers prediction ahead of the League One clash on Tuesday night.

Oxford United are aiming for promotion from League One this season. Des Buckingham’s side won 3-1 away at Carlisle United last time out.

They will be eager to keep their momentum going with some more wins over the coming weeks. The U’s are sat in 6th position in the table and are three points inside the top six.

As for Barnsley, they are 5th and are level on points with their upcoming opponents. They also beat Carlisle in their last game and came out 2-1 winners.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“This is an important game at the top of League One and both sides will be keen to get the win.

“Oxford haven’t been completely convincing over recent times and have lost four in their last seven games in all competitions. However, they have won their last two in the league.

“Barnsley have been in fine form and are unbeaten in their last 10 outings in League One. I don’t think there will be too much to split these two here though and I can see if being a cagey affair.”

Oxford United vs Barnsley prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“This is a tricky one to call, and it’s an important game too. Both are right in the fight for the play-off spots and three points would be of great value to both sides.

“Oxford have been finding their feet under Buckingham, so a win here would be a real statement. Barnsley are in fine form though and will also be hopeful of proving their play-off credentials with a win over a top six rival.

“It’s a really tough one predict, so I’m going to sit on the fence and say this one ends level at 1-1.”

Oxford United vs Barnsley prediction: 1-1