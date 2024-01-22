Millwall are set to sign Burnley striker Michael Obafemi on loan, trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano has revealed on X.

Millwall are in the market for fresh additions this month as Joe Edwards embarks on his first transfer window at The Den. Japhet Tanganga has been the sole signing this month, coming in on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

However, it seems signing number two is on the way to South London.

Writing on X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Burnley striker Michael Obafemi is set to join Millwall on loan for the rest of the Championship season. He states that an agreement in principle was reached today (Monday) and a medical will take place this week for a deal to be wrapped up.

🚨🔵 Excl: Millwall are set to sign Michael Obafemi on loan deal from Burnley, agreement in principle reached today. Obafemi will undergo medical tests this week in order to get the deal done and signed soon. pic.twitter.com/Y0XuJk69hC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2024

Obafemi has found chances hard to come by since joining Burnley from Swansea City last January. He’s made just two appearances this season, both coming off the bench in the Premier League.

A good move for all?

A hamstring injury kept Obafemi out of contention earlier in the season but given his lack of opportunities since returning, a loan looks to be his best best option. He’ll be hoping to kick on after previously finding success in the Championship, and Millwall could be a great place for him to find form and confidence again.

Kevin Nisbet and Tom Bradshaw are the only natural options at the top of the pitch, so Obafemi adds some depth there. The likes of Duncan Watmore, Zian Flemming and Aidomo Emakhu have played there before, but they’re better in other areas.

Obafemi brings speed and physicality in the striker position and his return of 15 goals and four assists in 52 games for former club Swansea City shows he’s capable of being a goalscoring threat at this level. If he can find form again with Millwall, the 23-year-old could prove to be a great addition for the remainder of the season.