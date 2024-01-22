Bristol City look set to complete the signing of Aldershot starlet Josh Stokes, a new report from Bristol Live has revealed.

Bristol City boss Liam Manning is embarking on his first transfer window in charge at Ashton Gate. It gives him a first chance to shape the squad to his liking and there has been movement both in and out so far this month.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman has seen his loan move turned permanent, while Adam Murphy and Scott Twine (loan) have both arrived. Andreas Weimann has joined West Brom on a temporary basis too.

Now, it is claimed another new signing is on the way in. Bristol Live reports that Bristol City have beaten Coventry City to midfield talent Josh Stokes, who has been in stunning form for National League side Aldershot this season.

He’s managed 16 goals in 29 games across all competitions and was also wanted by Brentford. However, the Robins have fended off competition for his signature and will sign him for £250,000 plus add-ons.

Stokes will spend the rest of the season on loan with Aldershot. The deal includes a 10% sell-on clause too.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

An eye-catching coup

Brentford are one of English football’s top talent spotters and with Coventry City splashing the cash this season, the deal for Stokes looks to be a real coup for Bristol City. The 19-year-old can continue his development with Aldershot over the remainder of the campaign before hopefully having an impact at Ashton Gate upon his return.

He only joined Aldershot from Sudbury in the summer, so this move marks quite the step up for Stokes. However, having taken to National League football brilliantly, the hope will be he can continue to kick on with the Robins.

Bristol City are a club lauded for their development of young players and with Manning at the helm, talents like Stokes will see the Championship side as a great place to maintain their progress. It looks to be a great deal for the attacking midfielder as Manning further makes his mark in BS3.