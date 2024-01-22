The72’s writers offer their Bradford City vs Salford City prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Tuesday night.

Bradford City drew 1-1 away at Colchester United in their last League Two outing. Striker Andy Cook was on the scoresheet for them in Essex.

The Bantams are down in 16th in the table at the moment. They are only seven points off the play-offs though as they look to hit some form.

As for Salford, they are 21st and are eight points above the drop zone. The Ammies won 1-0 away at Crawley Town in their last fixture with Kelly N’Mai getting the winner.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“It has been an underwhelming season so far for Bradford and they will be eager to hit form over the coming weeks to close the gap on the top seven.

“The Bantams are winless in their last five league games and I can see this upcoming game being another frustrating match for them.

“Salford will be in confident mood after their win away at Crawley and their new boss Karl Robinson is unbeaten in his first two fixtures at the helm which shows he has managed to get a reaction out of his players.”

Bradford City vs Salford City prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“Salford City needed that first league win under Robinson and against an out-of-form Bradford City, there’s no reason why the Ammies can’t go on to claim another big result here. The early momentum built under Graham Alexander has waned, and the Bantams desperately need to get some back to revive their season.

“I do think this will end level though. A point will certainly be of more value to the visitors, and it’ll mark another disappointing result for the hosts.

“I’ll go for a 1-1 draw, but this game is there for the taking I feel.”

Bradford City vs Salford City prediction: 1-1