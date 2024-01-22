Blackburn Rovers are in a tough position off the pitch. Uncertainty over how much the owners can inject into the squad has them in a tough position in the transfer market but the club hierarchy are looking to do business where they can.

There have been links with players over the course of this month and now, a new name has emerged in speculation.

As per French news outlet Foot Mercato, Blackburn Rovers are among the sides showing interest in winger Vicky Kiankaulua, who currently plays his football in the third-tier of Belgian football with La Louviere. He’s been there since the summer, joining following the expiry of his contract with French side EA Guingamp.

Rovers are said to have made an offer for Kiankaulua, who has three goals in 20 games this season.

A left-field link

Blackburn Rovers have dipped into the European market for new signings before, but Kiankaulua is certainly a left-field link. He’s only been with his current club for half-a-season and given that his goalscoring return hasn’t exactly set the world alight, it might be a surprise that he’s appeared on the radar.

However, he has played at a decent level before with EA Guingamp. And with top-flight Belgian sides RSC Anderlecht and RSC Charleroi also mentioned as admirers, it seems his talents are catching the eye.

Time will tell if Kiankaulua is to make an eye-catching move from Belgium’s third-tier to the Championship this month, but it will be hoped that there’s some movement on the transfer front at Blackburn Rovers as they look to improve in the second half of the campaign.