Birmingham City have told Atalanta they value midfielder Jordan James at £10m amid winter bids from the Serie A club, according to the Daily Mail.

Birmingham City are no strangers to high-profile interest in their young stars. Midfielder James has been the latest to attract admiring glances from elsewhere, with bids coming in from Serie A side Atalanta this month.

The Welshman has made big strides forward with the Blues this season. He’s established himself as a regular for his country while managing six goals in 26 Championship games so far this campaign.

Now, amid continued links with a move away, the Daily Mail claims a hefty price tag has been slapped on the 19-year-old. They report that Birmingham City have told admirers Atalanta that they value James at £10m, significantly higher than the £3m plus add-ons bids that they had made earlier this month.

James is out of contract in 2025 but it seems the Blues have no intention of letting him go on the cheap.

Birmingham City’s clear stance

With a £10m valuation placed on James, it seems pretty clear that Birmingham City have no intention of letting him go on the cheap this month. At just 19, his pedigree for club and country is increasing quickly, so he’s definitely someone the club can get a good fee for.

The Blues will have to play it carefully over his future though. They hold a 12-month contract extension option, so they’re in a good position now, but if interest increases, the Championship side will have to judge well when to cash in and when to hold out for more.

For now though, the full focus will be on continuing development for James. He’s made great strides forward this season and under Tony Mowbray, he’ll be looking to kick on even further. If he can, Birmingham City will only see his valuation grow.