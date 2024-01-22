Sunderland have just over a week left of the transfer window to address the gaps in their squad.

Sunderland have fell to 10th in the Championship table following another defeat last time out to Hull City. Fans are beginning to turn on Michael Beale already and there is a bad feeling on Wearside that despite only having been in charge seven games, the only end to this negativity is with Beale being dismissed.

A few signings would improve the mood though. The Black Cats need reinforcements. As their current squad stands, it is very hard to imagine them finishing inside the Championship play-offs.

Sunderland were linked with West Ham attacker Divin Mubama, but despite having done previous business with the Hammers, a trusted Sunderland reporter claimed a move to the north east isn’t likely this month.

Jack Clarke has been one of the biggest talking points this month. The winger has been Sunderland’s star performer this season. He has 15 goal contributions already this season and West Ham have been the main team linked with him. It is believed Clarke is happy to stay at Sunderland beyond this month despite being at an impasse in contract renewal negotiations.

A move that would’ve been popular amongst Sunderland fans was the return of midfielder Yann M’Vila. Foot Mercato claimed talks had taken place, but Beale later claimed that is not an avenue Sunderland have considered.

Liam Millar has emerged as Sunderland’s ideal choice to replace Clarke should he depart. He is currently on loan at Preston North End from Basel in Switzerland. The Canadian has eight goal contributions in 22 second tier games so far.

Amad Diallo is another name familiar to Sunderland fans. It seemed Manchester United had decided to keep him at the club beyond this month, but a new report claims they may yet relax their stance and there is still a possibility that he leaves on loan before next week’s deadline.

Manchester City and Arsenal have also reportedly joined Liverpool in keeping an eye on Sunderland’s first choice goalkeeper, Anthony Patterson. The young Englishman is attracting huge interest from now three of the biggest clubs in the country, but a deal this month seems unlikely.

Macaulay Langstaff is reported to be a target for Sunderland this month. The Notts County striker has proven himself as a lethal finisher at both National League and League Two level and he has attracted interest from the Championship. Sunderland face competition from Middlesbrough and Peterborough United in the race for Langstaff.

Alex Pritchard is in-demand with reports suggesting Turkish side Sivasspor have already made a bid for the attacking midfielder. It seems there’s currently no prospect of a new contract for Pritchard, to many fans despair, and now interest in him is rapidly on the rise. Tony Mowbray is keen to reunite with him also with Birmingham City another side who have reportedly had a bid rejected this week.

Luke Thomas is the final rumour. The Leicester City fullback would cover a position Sunderland currently lack a natural option in and a loan deal this month seems a smart move for both parties.