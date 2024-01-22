Middlesbrough attacker Morgan Rogers has been the subject of interest from Aston Villa in recent days, and the Premier League side are increasingly confident of landing their target and a third bid has been made, according to Football Insider.

Middlesbrough only signed Rogers from Manchester City in the summer, but since then he has gone on to score six and assist nine in 32 appearances. His form has caught the eye of 4th placed Premier League outfit Aston Villa this week.

Unai Emery has made the 21-year-old his top target this window, and has already failed in two bids so far. According to a report from Football Insider, the Villans have submitted a third offer and are confident in signing Rogers before the transfer deadline at the end of the month.

Middlesbrough are reportedly holding out for £10million for the versatile attacker, and so if Aston Villa are confident in landing the player, they may need to submit a bid in the region of Boro’s asking price. Or they may have already with this third offer.

Only a matter of time

It seems likely Rogers will leave Championship side Middlesbrough to play in the Premier League with Aston Villa. There is a big chance that they may even be competing in the Champions League next season should they maintain their momentum and presents a huge opportunity for the player.

This will come as a blow to Boro, with Rogers being a standout performer in recent weeks. However, £10million will go a long way in helping the Teessiders reinvest, even as early as January, in the hopes of improving their squad and helping their chances of getting into the play-offs.

They do have several players to cope with the departure should he leave the Riverside this month. The likes of Riley McGree, Sam Greenwood and Sammy Silvera can be used on the left, and Matt Crooks and new signing Finn Azaz can deputise in the number 10 slot.