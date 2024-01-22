Leeds United made it 15 games unbeaten at Elland Road with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Preston North End today.

Leeds United, in beating the Lilywhites, exacted revenge for their 2-1 Boxing Day defeat at Deepdale. That Championship defeat saw the start of a mini-slump for the Whites.

It was a first half that did not start as planned for the home side Whites. With only two minutes on the board, Will Keane opened the scoring for Preston with a scrambled stab towards goal. Scrambled it might have been, but Keane’s shot was enough to beat two Leeds United men on the line. It gave him his 9th goal of the season and put the visitors in front.

It was a lead that was not to last long though. Five minutes later, Junior Firpo latched onto a Crysencio Summerville ball and put in a peach of a cross to the back post. Dan James rose like a salmon, planting a header neatly beyond the despairing dive of David Cornell.

That 1-1 scoreline was enough to see the teams turn around on equal terms at half-time. Leeds came out much stronger at the turnaround, pressing Preston hard as they took hold of the game.

In time added on, a late ball into the Preston box was handled by midfielder Ryan Ledson. Substitute Joel Piroe stepped up to send Cornell the wrong way and give Leeds another three points.

This keeps Leeds United 4th in the Championship table, just four points behind Ipswich Town.

Dangerous Summerville maintaining consistency

Among some good performances, one stood out for Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Graham Smyth.

That player was Dutch youngster Summerville, who landed an 8/10 rating for his efforts on Sunday afternoon. Smyth had this to say about his performance against Preston North End:

“A serious problem for Preston, particularly in the second half when he had the bit between his teeth. Just kept going. Deserved to be on the winning side.”

Summerville is maintaining not only his consistency but also the danger that he causes for the opposition. As per WhoScored’s match data, he saw a lot of possession (6.3%) for Leeds United and he was a constant threat. He also completed six of the eight dribbles that he attempted, maintaining a constant threat on the wing.

As well as effortlessly drifting past opposition players, Summerville worked himself four shooting opportunities, three of which were blocked. All in all, it was another tidy game from a player who is already looking a cut above Championship level.

He’ll be hoping to continue in this rich vein when Norwich City visit Elland Road on Wednesday night.