Barnsley are currently sat in 5th in the League One play-offs as they look to get promoted to the Championship.

Barnsley won 2-1 at home to Carlisle United in their last league outing and have been in strong recently.

They have the chance to bring in some more reinforcements before the end of the transfer window.

The Tykes have let defender Conor McCarthy leave on loan for Swindon Town. The Irishman will spend the rest of the season with the Robins to get some game time.

Goalkeeper Paul Cooper has also joined Ashton United on a temporary deal. He has linked up with the Northern Premier League outfit for an initial 28-day period.

Neill Collins has decided to recall striker Andy Dallas from his loan at Kilmarnock up in Scotland. The attacker moved to Oakwell last summer from Solihull Moors in the National League.

Barnsley have been linked with Charlton Athletic defender Terell Thomas along with Wigan Athletic, as per a report by Football Insider. He is due to become a free agent in June as things stand.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Forward Devante Cole is said to be on the radar of Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City, according to Sky Sports. However, the Tigers aren’t believed to be after him at this moment in time, as clarified by HullLive.

He has scored 16 goals in all competitions so far in this campaign and has already matched his tally from the whole of last season.

Liam Rosenior’s side have also been mentioned as a potential suitor for the Tykes’ Callum Styles by reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page along with fellow second tier outfit Birmingham City. HullLive reporter Baz Cooper has also poured cold water on this story.