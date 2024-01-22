, 3 managers Shrewsbury Town must consider after Matt Taylor exit

Shrewsbury Town have parted company with Matt Taylor, as announced by their official club website.

Shrewsbury Town are in the hunt for a new manager and have a big decision to make. Their assistant Marcus Bignot has also left the club.

They are sat in 19th place in the League One table and are seven points above the drop zone.

Here is a look at three candidates who the Shrews should consider…

Paul Hurst

Does the 49-year-old have unfinished business at Shrewsbury? Hurst is available after parting company with Grimsby Town earlier this winter and is an option for his former club.

He guided them to the third tier play-off final during his time there from 2016 to 2018. The Yorkshireman has since had spells at Ipswich Town and Scunthorpe United.

Mark Bonner

Cambridge United cut ties with him earlier this season and he continues to weigh up his next move in the game. The 38-year-old got the U’s promoted from League Two in 2021 and kept them up on the final day of the last campaign.

However, they sacked him in late November after a poor run of form. He is still a young coach though and could have a bright future ahead of him in the game if given another chance.

Michael Duff

The former Burnley centre-back would be ideal for Shrewsbury if they were able to get him. Duff, who is an ex-Northern Ireland international, was appointed as Swansea City’s boss last summer after impressing at both Cheltenham Town and Barnsley.

However, the Swans dismissed him after six wins in his first 16 matches and he is now unattached. He may feel he has a point to prove now in the Football League.