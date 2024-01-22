Plymouth Argyle have had a busy week or so as new boss Ian Foster shapes the squad to his liking in his first transfer window in charge at Home Park.

Plymouth Argyle sit 15th in the Championship table after picking up a first league win under Foster at the weekend. They’re now nine points clear of the drop but more new signings are needed as the new boss makes his mark on the squad.

Last week was a busy one at Home Park, there were both incomings and outgoings, with three coming in and one departing.

Tyreik Wright left, joining Bradford City on loan until the end of the season. It marks his second stint with the Bantams after spending time on loan at Valley Parade from Aston Villa during the 2022/23 campaign.

Three impressive additions were made though, with Alfie Devine joining on loan from Tottenham Hotspur while Adam Forshaw signed on a permanent basis from Norwich City and Matthew Sorinola arrived on a free transfer.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, star forward Morgan Whittaker was in the headlines again. The Mail claimed that scouts from Serie A side Atalanta have watched the former Derby County and Swansea City man in action.

Whittaker, who now has 16 goals and seven assists to his name this season, is also at the centre of a race between Fulham, Brentford and West Ham, Football Insider has claimed.

In terms of potential incomings, three names were linked with the Pilgrims last week. Plymouth Argyle are eyeing Loizos Loizou, a 27-time Cypriot international who currently plays in his native for Omonia Nicosia. The 20-year-old can play as a winger or attacking midfielder.

Football Insider also claimed the club are plotting to sign Ovie Ejaria, who is available for nothing following his Reading release. Last but not least, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano named Plymouth Argyle as one of the sides keen on Romaine Mundle, who joined Standard Liege following his exit from Spurs in the summer.

20-year-old Mundle is also a target for Swansea City and Stoke City, it is said.