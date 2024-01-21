West Brom have been named as one of the suitors interested in Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James, according to Corriere Della Sera (via Sport Witness).

West Brom have made just one new signing so far this window with Andreas Weimann joining on loan from fellow Championship side Bristol City.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman has gone in the opposite direction on a permanent deal, whilst young forward Modou Faal has joined Walsall on loan for the remainder of the campaign. But Carlos Corberan’s side don’t seem to be done there.

One player they have identified as a transfer target is the in-demand Birmingham City man James as per Corriere Della Sera (via Sport Witness). The 19-year-old has been attracting interest from Serie A side Atalanta, and now West Brom have entered the chase.

However, there is also fresh competition for the midfielder, with Newcastle United, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion and Fiorentina also having expressed an interest according to the report.

Where will he end up?

There will be a lot to weigh up for Birmingham City and for James before a he decides on a new club. A lot will depend on what his footballing ambitions are.

If he wants to be playing at the highest level he possibly can then a move to the likes of Newcastle United, Brentford or Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League, or Atalanta or Fiorentina in Serie A looks like a more realistic option.

But regular minutes may be hard to come by in the short term should he make a switch to an established top flight side in England or Italy. Therefore, this could be a huge factor in deciding where he ends up by the end of the January transfer window or in the summer if a St Andrew’s exit doesn’t come to fruition.