Watford are looking to offload winger Tom Ince before the end of the January transfer window, reporter Alan Nixon has revealed on his Patreon.

Watford only added Ince to their ranks in the summer transfer window, bringing him in from Reading following their relegation from the Championship. Since then, the winger has played 19 times, managing two goals and two assists along the way.

The 31-year-old found some starts in the early stages of the campaign, but his minutes have waned since. Ince hasn’t started in the league since the 2-0 defeat to Leicester City back in November and has played just six minutes across the last seven second-tier games.

Now, just half-a-season after bringing him to Vicarage Road, it is claimed Watford are looking to offload Ince this month.

Reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon that the Hornets are keen to get the former England youth international’s wages off the books. The club ‘would not be hard to deal with’ either, it is added.

Best for all?

It’s not exactly a sign of impressive recruitment when a club is looking to offload a player a matter of months after bringing them to the club. However, Ince only cost a reported £50,000 in the summer, so it wasn’t exactly a high risk move from the Hornets.

Now his minutes have been limited, it seems best for all that a move is found this month. It will allow Watford to free up some space on the wage bill, while Ince can move elsewhere in search of more regular action away from Vicarage Road.

Watford can use the extra space in the squad and wage bill to make a fresh addition to the ranks. They would be entitled to a fee for Ince too given that his deal runs until the summer of 2025, though given their position and desire to offload him, a move likely won’t raise a bid transfer fee.