Sunderland are keen on Preston North End loan ace Liam Millar as a potential Jack Clarke replacement, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Sunderland are no strangers to interest in wing star Clarke. Links with a move away from Wearside have been almost constant for the 23-year-old as he continues to impress in the Championship.

The ex-Leeds United man has been the star man at the Stadium of Light, managing 13 goals and two assists in 30 games across all competitions. Now though, amid continued interest in Clarke, the Black Cats have their eyes on a potential replacement.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon has said Sunderland are eyeing Preston loan ace Liam Millar as a long-term replacement for Clarke. The Canadian has made a good impression while on loan from FC Basel, notching three goals and four assists in 22 outings.

Nixon writes that while Sunderland are unlikely to budge on their big valuation of Clarke, a move for Millar could be made if a big enough offer comes in for Clarke.

Staying in the Championship?

Millar has made a good impression on his return to the Championship, so you can see why sides like Sunderland might be keen on keeping him here. He could be a solid replacement for Clarke too, offering a dangerous presence on the left when cutting onto his stronger right foot.

An exit for Clarke would almost certainly free up enough funds to strike a deal for him as well. Although, time will tell what parent club FC Basel’s stance over his future is after his strides forward at Deepdale.

The former Liverpool talent has 13 goals and 10 assists in 98 games for the Swiss side. Millar’s deal there runs until the summer of 2025, so it could be that the summer is viewed as a good chance to cash in, opening a window of opportunity for admirers like Sunderland.