Middlesbrough are in the market for a new defender, most likely due to the number of injuries at the back. Tommy Smith and Darragh Lenihan are out for the season, whilst Paddy McNair is also a long-term absentee for the Championship side.

They have aided their injury crisis somewhat with the loan signing of Leeds United right-back Luke Ayling. But Michael Carrick’s side are now targeting a move for Swindon Town’s Minturn according to Nixon.

The 20-year-old starlet has played 23 times in all competitions for the League Two side this season and has seriously impressed. Despite the club being down in 17th in the table they are just eight points off the play-offs.

Middlesbrough find themselves in a similar situation. They are in 11th in the Championship table but are three points behind Coventry City in 6th. They are aiming to bridge the gap and are hoping to use the January window for reinforcements to improve their chances of breaking into the top six.

One for the future

Not only could Minturn prove to be a solid back-up in the short-term, behind the likes of Dael Fry, Rav van den Berg and Matt Clarke in the short-term, he is also likely to play a big part in the side in the future if a move is completed.

At just 20 years old he has huge potential, and Middlesbrough will be hoping that if they can get the deal over the line that he will realise and fulfil some of that potential at the Riverside.

He may have to bide his time if he makes the switch however. There are several players at Carrick’s disposal in his position. Therefore if all parties see fit he may be sent out on loan with a view to first-team opportunities at Middlesbrough further in the future.