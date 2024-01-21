Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has spoken to Teesside Live about the rumoured Aston Villa interest in attacker Morgan Rogers.

Middlesbrough dropped points at home to Rotherham United on Saturday afternoon in the Championship, and now turn their attention to the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Rogers played a starring role in helping Boro get back into the game against the Millers at the weekend, as he set up Marcus Forss’ equaliser mid-way through the second-half. With each passing week, it is looking like his stock is rising.

His performances so far this season likely given his high potential, he has caught the eye of Premier League side Aston Villa, with manager Unai Emery making the 21-year-old his top priority between now and the end of the January transfer window.

Speaking ahead of the Chelsea clash to Teesside Live, Carrick commented on the recent speculation surrounding Rogers’ future and the interest from the Premier League side.

“Whether there is interest in the players or not is irrelevant really. If there is, fine.” he said.

“But it doesn’t affect what I do and what the players do. It’s always just about preparing for the next game. If that interest is there then it does show that we’ve got good players. That’s natural. If you’ve got good players, other teams might look. We do it to other teams and it’s how the game works really.”

Can Middlesbrough keep him?

Carrick seems to be distancing himself from the speculation, instead concentrating on the huge game with Chelsea in just a couple of days time. But Middlesbrough fans aren’t likely to take too much solace from his comments as he refuses to rule anything out.

With Aston Villa having made three bids for the player so far in the past week, it is looking increasingly difficult for Boro to keep hold of the summer signing. They are believed to be holding out for £10m, therefore making a £9m profit.

If a bid comes in which matches or exceeds their asking price, Aston Villa are likely to get their man and Middlesbrough will either have to make do with what is at Carrick’s disposal currently, or dip into the transfer market or loan market for a replacement.