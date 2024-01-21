Leeds United vs Preston North End takes place at Elland Road today in front of what will likely be a sell-out crowd.

Leeds United vs Preston North End sees a quick turnaround from when the sides last faced each other at Deepdale. That game saw the Lilywhites emerge with a 2-1 victory over Daniel Farke’s Whites outfit, with Illan Meslier’s sending-off reducing Leeds United to 10 men.

The home side sit 4th in the Championship table and they are keeping pace with those sides ahead of them. Ryan Lowe’s Preston outfit sit in a middling 12th in the Championship meanwhile.

Here, we look at five players who could dictate Leeds United vs Preston North End…

Georginio Rutter

Rutter is sublime when he is fully on his game. He’s been showing that level of swagger since being dropped back into the no. 10 slot behind Patrick Bamford.

The young Frenchman scored last weekend in the 3-0 drubbing of Cardiff City, marking his fifth goal of the season to go with nine assists. Now he is back to near his best, Rutter will pose a lot of problems for the Preston defence.

Ethan Ampadu

Welsh international Ampadu has been Mr. Consistent for Leeds United in the midfield anchor role. His stability and passing ability has seen him command the midfield engine room.

He has also proven his versatility for Farke’s side. Since Pascal Struijk’s injury, Ampadu has slotted into a centre-back role, looking solid alongside Joe Rodon.

Patrick Bamford

Bamford returned with a bang when starting against Peterborough United in the FA Cup. His chest-turn-volley wondergoal against Posh was followed up with a goal against Cardiff City.

Bamford looks like a player back in form. His movement off the ball will give the Lilywhites problems as will his threat in front of goal.

Will Keane

Keane has eight goals this season and will come into this Sunday’s game at Elland Road with four in his last four. That sort of threat will be needed if Preston want to get anything out of Sunday’s game.

Leeds’ ‘makeshift’ defence of Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu have looked solid enough in their brief partnership. However, Keane will be a test for the Leeds United defence and they must prepare for him.

Liam Millar

Left-sided midfielder Millar played the last time against Leeds United at Deepdale and put in a match-winning performance. He assisted Preston’s opener by Alan Browne in that Boxing Day fixture as well as scoring a late winner.

Miller tormented Leeds United youngster Archie Gray in that game and he will be looking for more of the same on Sunday.