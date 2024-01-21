Leeds United has a front four of Joel Piroe, Crysencio Summerville, Dan James, and Georginio Rutter who have 35 goals and 22 assists between them. However, it seems they’re still looking to add to that potent attack this month.

The Whites have been among the sides said to be pushing for Burnley star Benson this month, and further claims have emerged from Football Insider.

Benson has many suitors and the Clarets have been firm about Southampton’s reported interest in him and are unlikely to loan him to the Saints. However, Football Insider says that Leeds United are in ‘very advanced talks’ to land the former Belgium U21 international.

Talks have been held between the Whites and Burnley and the report stats the Championship promotion hopefuls are close to a deal after positive discussions on Saturday morning.

Benson’s time in the Premier League with Burnley this season has not particularly fruitful. He has made just four appearances all season, earning just 73 minutes -of on-field action. He starred in the promotion-winning 2022/23 campaign though, notching 12 goals and three assists.

Further threat for Leeds United

Quite simply put, Benson has shown that he has the skills to be a threat in the Championship. Coming to Leeds United would add to their threat.

His goals would add to the danger that Leeds already have up front. It would make the Whites an even more threatening proposition than they are already. Leeds United have yet to make any moves in the January transfer window. However, a move for Benson would be a fantastic start to their winter business.

Some could argue that there are other areas that need to be prioritised given the wealth of talent already available to Farke going forward. But, if the opportunity to sign Benson has arisen, it’s one that should not be missed.