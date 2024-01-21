Leeds United, Sheffield United and AC Milan are competing to sign Everton defender Ben Godfrey, according to Italian publication Calcio Mercato.

Leeds United could be eyeing a deal for a new centre-back due to the uncertainty surrounding the futures of both Pascal Struijk and club captain Liam Cooper. The former has been interesting French giants PSG, and the latter likely to leave at the end of the season.

With this in mind, the January transfer window presents Daniel Farke’s side with a perfect opportunity to address this. One such player who is on their radar is Everton’s Godfrey, according to Calcio Mercato.

The 26-year-old is surplus to requirements at Goodison Park. He has been offered to clubs and could be available on a cut-price deal as per the report, resulting in interest from Leeds United amongst others. They face competition from Premier League side Sheffield United as well as AC Milan in Italy.

Strong competition for Godfrey

Leeds United may well be playing in the Premier League next season, but that is no guarantee. Similarly, Sheffield United could be relegated to the Championship and so Godfrey will need to weigh up his options to give himself the best chance of continuing to play at the highest level.

Should Godfrey prioritise playing at a high level then a move to AC Milan perhaps should be the way to go. The only issue is that playing time may be hard to come by when compared to the regular minutes he is likely to get if he stays in England and makes the switch to Leeds United or Sheffield United.

If the Whites did get their man it would be a great coup. Godfrey has plenty of experience having played in the Championship and Premier League and also has two caps for England. This experience could be vital in helping them achieve their goal of promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.