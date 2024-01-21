Middlesbrough drew 1-1 with Rotherham United on Saturday afternoon at the Riverside and could be seen as two points dropped for the home side. The result leaves them 11th in the Championship table.

Yet to make matters worse, club captain Howson missed the game through injury whilst key winger Jones was taken off before half-time after picking up a knock.

With their Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg in just two days time, Middlesbrough will be sweating on the fitness of the duo, especially considering both played a huge part in the first leg victory.

Speaking to Teesside Live after the draw with Rotherham United yesterday, head coach Carrick provided an update on the pair, stating he was ‘hopeful’ they can make a return in midweek but also confirmed he will be taking a ‘wait and see’ approach.

“Jonny took a knock in training so we’re just seeing how he is. That wasn’t a rest or anything, he wasn’t available. I don’t know for Chelsea. I’m hopeful but I don’t know for sure,” he said.

“We’re waiting to see on Izzy. We’re hoping that will be a bit of a nerve or neuro problem rather than a muscle injury. But at this stage, we don’t know. I’m hoping for the best, but we’ll have to wait and see. We’ll wait on the medical team and find out where he is at.”

A huge blow

If both players have to sit out the second leg this will be a huge blow to Middlesbrough and their chances of making the final of the Carabao Cup.

Howson is the captain and a leader in the Boro midfield, whilst Jones provided the assist for Hayden Hackney’s winner in the first leg. Therefore not having the duo fit and available could be detrimental.

However, Carrick will feel that he has enough at his disposal to deal with the problem. Hackney has returned in recent weeks and can partner Dan Barlaser in the middle, whilst Marcus Forss can play on the right side of midfield in Jones’ place and has scored two in his last two games.