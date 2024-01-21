Hull City are heading up the chase for Barnsley star Callum Styles, reporter Alan Nixon has revealed on his Patreon.

Hull City have already flexed their muscles in the transfer market. They’ve pulled off perhaps the Championship‘s signing of the window by bringing Fabio Carvalho in on loan from Liverpool, but they might not be stopping there.

The Tigers sit 7th in the Championship table and know some new recruits will only boost their play-off push. Goalkeeper Ivor Pandur and veteran striker Billy Sharp have also joined the club this month.

Now, it has been claimed that Barnsley ace Callum Styles is a target. As per reporter Alan Nixon’s Patreon, Hull City ‘head’ the chase for the versatile Hungary international and are setting up a move before the end of the January window.

The Tykes could loan out Styles but would prefer a sale, it is added, with Birmingham City also keen on the player.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

On Hull City’s radar

Hull City have shown time and time again that they can pull off some impressive deals, and a move for Styles would mark another. He’s above League One level and has previous proven his talents in the Championship in a range of roles.

The 23-year-old can play on the left-hand side as a wing-back or full-back as well as in the middle of the park as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder or defensive midfielder. His 18 caps for Hungary attest to his abilities, maintaining a place in their side while playing in the third-tier.

Styles is certainly a player capable of coming in and having an impact over the second half of the season. Time will tell if Hull City’s interest in a deal bears fruit but with Birmingham City also keen, it looks as though Styles has options in the second-tier this month.