Coventry City made an offer of up to £9m for winger Benjamin Rollheiser but are set to lose out to Benfica, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Coventry City have been able to splash the cash this season. After selling Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres in the summer, the Sky Blues set about rebuilding the ranks in a bid to fight it out for another promotion.

The start to the campaign was poor, but a stunning run has put them 6th in the Championship table. Their spending hasn’t been limited to the summer either, with midfielder Victor Torp joining this month as the long-term Hamer replacement.

Now, reporter Alan Nixon has said Coventry City had their sights set on another ambitious bit of business.

Writing on his Patreon, he states that the Sky Blues made an offer for 23-year-old Argentinian winger Benjamin Rollheiser. They offered a deal of £9m, including £6.5m up front and £2.5m in the event of promotion to the Premier League. However, Benfica offered more up front, and they’ve now announced a deal.

A lofty target for Coventry City

Coventry City have made some eye-catching signings this season but a move for Rollheiser is a serious marker of their ambitions. They might have missed out, but the fact they made a move shows how high they’re setting their aims.

The winger had been in and around River Plate’s first-team without really catching the eye before heading for Estudiantes in 2022. He emerged as a standout performer in his native last season, managing 12 goals and eight assists in 57 games, impressing in domestic competition and against other South American sides in a Copa Sudamericana.

The fact Rollheiser has headed for Benfica should be a good indicator of his talents and potential. The Portuguese side are highly-regarded for their talent spotting and player development, so the fact Coventry City were looking to rival them for the winger gives fans a signal of just what a coup he would’ve been for the Championship club.