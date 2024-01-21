Blackburn Rovers are interested in Mileta Rajovic with Watford willing to sell for around £4m, reporter Alan Nixon has shared on his Patreon.

Watford only signed striker Rajovic in the summer transfer window, bringing him in from Swedish side Kalmar FF. He’d managed 13 goals and two assists in 26 games for the Allsvenskan side and has managed a decent return in the Championship too.

Rajovic has nine goals in 26 games for the Hornets across all competitions. He’s played 25 times in the league, starting 14 and coming off the bench on 11 occasions.

Now though, just half-a-season after his arrival at Vicarage Road, reporter Nixon states on his Patreon that Watford are willing to sell him. They’re demanding around £4m, it is said, with a separate Patreon post from the journalist revealing second-tier rivals Blackburn Rovers have him as their first choice replacement for Sam Gallagher if he moves on.

Rovers are waiting on a cash injection from their owners though, it is added.

On the move already?

It’s not often a player makes two permanent moves in the space of two transfer windows. However, if the right money comes in for Rajovic, it could be that Watford let the striker move on this month.

Blackburn Rovers looks to be a potential destination if they can get a cash injection and he could be a solid Sam Gallagher replacement. The Lancashire outfit have links to the Scandinavian game through Danish boss Jon Dahl Tomasson and director of football Gregg Broughton, who previous worked in Norway with Bodo/Glimt.

There could be jigsaw pieces that need to fall in place before a deal can be done but Ewood Park could be a good destination for Rajovic. Blackburn are in need of inspiration this month having slipped to 17th in the Championship table, and a new striker could provide that.