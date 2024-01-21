Middlesbrough star Morgan Rogers has been the subject of an improved bid from Aston Villa, as per The Independent’s Miguel Delaney.

Middlesbrough face renewed pressure from Villa says Delaney. It emerged on Thursday that the Teesside outfit had received bids from Aston Villa for the star forward and now, another fresh offer has been lodged, as per The Independent.

It is added that Villa boss Unai Emery sees Rogers as a ‘priority’ for this window with Boro demanding around £10m for his services. The Villains’ opening bid is said to be around half of what it would take for Middlesbrough to consider selling.

Rogers joined Middlesbrough from Manchester City’s youth system last summer. This season he has made 32 appearances for Michael Carrick’s side, scoring six goals and registering nine assists.

Middlesbrough currently sit 11th in the table on 40 points. They are just three points and goal difference from the Championship top-six and a play-off place.

Testing Middlesbrough’s stance

Middlesbrough have so far resisted two bids for Rogers from Aston Villa. The fact they have lodged an ‘improved’ bid shows that Emery and co mean business.

The former England youth international has proven at all levels that he knows where the back of the net is. Whether it be scoring eight times for England’s U17s or six times for Boro in all competitions, Rogers has established himself as a constant attacking threat.

Villa’s renewed move for him shows dogged determination, but it remains to be seen just how long they pursue Rogers. They’re still some what away from Middlesbrough’s valuation it seems, so this could be a saga that drags on over the final days of the window.