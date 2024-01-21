Andy Robson’s best bets: Leeds United vs Preston North End

Revenge will be on the minds of the Leeds faithful after their Boxing Day defeat at Deepdale which contributed massively to a drop-off in momentum in their promotion push.

Preston were then, and indeed still are now, very much on the fringes of the play-off race. Whilst it would be a great over-achievement from Ryan Lowe and his team to break into the top six, it has to remain the aim of the season.

As things stand, with a seven-point gap to Ipswich in second, it is a much more likely scenario for Leeds to end up in the play-offs as well, but Leeds will expect to challenge for automatic promotion, especially knowing that Ipswich are at Leicester on Monday night. Much can yet change with so many points to play for.

One thing that will be disappointing the Leeds fanbase is that, despite their riches in attack, they have scored the least number of goals of the top four. Some fans will be using this as ammunition to fire at Daniel Farke, who has failed to win over 100% of the Elland Road crowd.

The fans will, of course, give the team some vociferous support though, so it will be up to Preston to quieten the crowd and bring out some of that frustration that is lurking somewhere beneath the surface.

I certainly see a scenario in which Preston sit in and force Leeds to try and break them down. This has been a familiar pattern at Elland Road this season and then it is a case of whether Leeds have developed any effective ways of breaking them down.

My Leeds v Preston best bets are below and if you want more where they came from you should check out the expert football predictions section of my website. I have compiled all the best free betting offers too, helping bettors access the most value from the bookies this weekend.

What are the Leeds v Preston best bets?

Leeds United to win & Over 2.5 goals – 10/11 – Bet365

I am backing Leeds to find a way through against Preston on multiple occasions.

The faith in this selection mainly comes from the little tactical tweak that Farke has made in recent weeks in bringing Patrick Bamford back into the team. The wonder goal that Bamford scored in the FA Cup seemed to instantly inject a lot of confidence into both the striker himself and the fans.

However, it is not just Bamford that this move has benefitted. I will go into more detail in my next selection, but Georginio Rutter has been able to move into the #10 role and this has worked well for the young Frenchman as well.

The Leeds team, in general, has a better balance to it with Bamford in place of Joel Piroe and this has been backed up in recent results. The Whites have won 3-0 at home to Birmingham, 3-0 away at Cardiff, and went to Peterborough, playing at a Championship standard right now in League One, and won 3-0 there too.

The goals are flowing then for Leeds, but also Preston are conceding goals away from home. They have conceded 2 or more in five of their last ten away matches. Six of the ten have gone over 2.5 goals and they have failed to win the xG battle in any away match since October.

Georginio Rutter over 3.5 shots – 11/8 – Bet365

As mentioned in the first selection, there has been a slight shift in Rutter’s tactical use which I see as really benefiting his shooting output.

As a #9, as he has played for almost all of the season so far, he still had solid shooting and xG numbers, albeit short of the sort of numbers that Crycensio Summerville and Dan James were putting up.

A big part of the reason why he was starting as a #9 was because of his pressing and running ability. Daniel Farke was quite clear about that very early in the season, but Bamford’s lack of fitness, and then confidence, forced the manager’s hand.

However, in the last two league matches, when Bamford played ahead of him, on the pitch, Rutter hit five shots at home to Birmingham and then backed that up with four shots at Cardiff.

He also scored at Cardiff, and that is another potential angle here, but until he becomes more prolific, I prefer to look at his shot volume for a similar sort of price, so a goal is not needed for the bet to land.

Leeds v Preston team news

It is pretty likely that Farke will stick with the same XI that rolled Cardiff over pretty easily in Wales last week. Ethan Ampadu may be able to move back into midfield if Liam Cooper is ready to return, but with the performance last week, Cooper will probably be allowed more time to recover fully.

Pragmatism will probably be the order of the day for Ryan Lowe at Elland Road. He will probably be tempted into a 5-man defence, which they have used on many occasions this season. This may free up an attacking space for Mads Frokjaer-Jensen who will battle Duane Holmes for a starting berth.

Leeds v Preston predicted line-ups

Leeds:

Meslier, Gray, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo, Gruev, Kamara, James, Rutter, Summerville, Bamford

Preston:

Woodman, Potts, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Millar, Whiteman, McCann, Frokjaer-Jensen, Keane, Osmajic

Leeds v Preston stats and facts