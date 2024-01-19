‘Worrying times’ – QPR vs Millwall prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their QPR vs Millwall prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

QPR’s concerning form continued with a home defeat to Watford in their last outing. Their poor form means they remain 23rd in the Championship table, though they’re still only five points away from safety.

Since looking like they’d turned a corner with back-to-back home wins, the Rs have taken just one point from the last four at Loftus Road.

Millwall meanwhile have been on an upturn of their own. While they were beaten 3-1 by Middlesbrough in their last outing, they had won three straight Championship games before then to put some distance between themselves and the drop.

Joe Edwards’ side sit in 16th as a result, 10 points away from the relegation zone and eight away from the play-offs.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It’s worrying times for those at QPR at the moment. They need inspiration in the form of some new signings, else their chances of fighting for safety could really fade in the coming weeks and months.

“With Millwall coming to Loftus Road, the need for reinforcements may only be strengthened. The Lions have shown that you can put distance between yourself and the drop with some chances, though that has come from new boss Edwards rather than a spate of new additions.

“Edwards deserves big credit for his recent work and I can see his side getting another valuable win here. I’ll say they emerge 2-0 victors.”

QPR vs Millwall prediction: 0-2

Harry Mail

“QPR weren’t too bad against Watford last time out but missed a lot of chances. They are struggling for results and are at serious risk of relegation to League One.

“Millwall will fancy their chances of winning against the Hoops here. The Lions were in good form before their last two clashes against Leicester City (FA Cup) and Middlesbrough which have ended in defeats.

“Joe Edwards’ men will be eager to bounce back and I can see them getting three points and heaping more misery on the R’s.”

QPR vs Millwall prediction: 1-2