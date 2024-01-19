Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney has said Brighton and Hove Albion’s Odel Offiah will not be joining them on loan this month.

Wigan Athletic were interested in bringing in the defender on a temporary deal until the end of the season but it won’t happen now.

Offiah, 21, has spent the first-half of this campaign with Hearts in the Scottish Premiership.

Maloney has provided this update, as per a report by Wigan Today: “Unfortunately that’s not going to happen. I really liked him, he’s a really good player, a really good guy, Brighton were really good to deal with. Whatever happens in the next few months…it just wasn’t going to work in this window.”

Wigan Athletic deal falls through

Wigan will have to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements between now and the end of the transfer window.

Offiah was on the books at Bromley as a youngster before Brighton signed him in 2017. He has since risen up through the ranks of the Seagulls and has been a key player for them at various youth levels.

He has played five times for the Premier League side in all competitions so far in his career and is under contract at the AMEX Stadium until June this year.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side gave him the green light to head out the exit door for the first time to help him get some experience under his belt when Hearts came calling last August.

The centre-back has since played five games for the Edinburgh club in the league this term.

Wigan have looked into a potential move but it isn’t happening this winter, although Maloney hasn’t ruled it out for the future.

The Latics are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Reading as they look to return to winning ways. They have drawn their last two league outings 1-1 against Barnsley and Northampton Town.