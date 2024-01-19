Sunderland welcome Hull City to the north east in the Championship tonight.

Sunderland are looking to bounce back and return to winning ways following their defeat last time out against Ipswich Town. The Black Cats have been far from convincing since Michael Beale took the helm, but fans are still hoping in time he will prove himself as the best man for the job.

Liam Rosenior’s Hull City are on a poor run themselves. Four defeats in their last five have seen them slip to 9th in the Championship table. The Tigers do, however remain just one point off their opponents here and off the Championship play-off spots.

Sunderland team news

The latest doubt for Sunderland is defender Aji Alese who picked up a knock in training this week. It is not yet known whether he will be ready for tonight’s game.

Winger Patrick Roberts and midfielder Bradley Dack are two newer names to Sunderland’s injury list. The pair are both expected to be out until next month.

Dennis Cirkin was on the road to recovery, but a setback means he is not expected to return to action until three months.

Elsewhere, Niall Huggins has been ruled out for the remainder of the season and Corry Evans remains out with a longer-term injury.

Sunderland predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Seelt

O’Nien (C)

Ballard

Hume

Ekwah

Neil

Clarke

Pritchard

Ba

Rusyn

With Alese out the most likely choice is Jenson Seelt to come in. Many would have him at his natural centre back position, but so far this season he has mainly played at right back with Luke O’Nien staying central.

Nazariy Rusyn scored in Sunderland’s win over Preston North End and was dropped against Ipswich Town. He definitely deserves to start again here with Jobe Bellingham in need of a rest.

The game kicks off at 8pm this evening.