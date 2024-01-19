The72’s writers offer their Stoke City vs Birmingham City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Stoke City sit 17th in the Championship table. They are now under the guidance of Steven Schumacher and the Potters are on a run of seven Championship games unbeaten. Schumacher’s main aim this season is to stabilise the club and get them finishing on the front foot ready to improve next time around.

Birmingham City are in a similar position. They are 20th in the second tier, but now Tony Mowbray is at the helm the feeling is much more positive around the club. Mowbray picked up his first win of his tenure in the FA Cup against Hull City midweek and drew his first Championship game 2-2 against Swansea City.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“The Potters will see this as the ideal fixture to continue their unbeaten run. Both sides have a better squad then the league table suggests, and I think this will be a good battle.

“Mowbray’s Birmingham City have scored two injury time goals in his two games in charge now and that sort of fightback is something that disappeared from the club for a long period of time.

“This one is hard to call, my head says a home win, but something is telling me Mowbray may pick up Birmingham City’s first league win in six games here.”

Stoke City vs Birmingham City prediction: 1-2

James Ray

“While it’s been a positive start to Schumacher’s tenure at Stoke City, that first home league win is eluding him. The mood around the club is so much better but the breakthrough on home turf is a must.

“They should be in with a good chance against Birmingham City, whose away record has been poor. However, they’ve been uplifted by their own change in management and Tony Mowbray will see this as their own opportunity to get a good result.

“However, I feel this could end level, both left wanting more. I’ll say it ends 1-1.”

Stoke City vs Birmingham City prediction: 1-1