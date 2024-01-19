Sheffield Wednesday loan target Mika Biereth is likely to head to Europe with Sturm Graz a potential destination, as per The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday were linked with Arsenal’s Biereth earlier this week. He’s been in impressive form over the first half of the season, managing six goals and five assists with Motherwell before being recalled by the Gunners.

That recall looked to have offered Wednesday some hope of striking a deal. However, it seems the Dane could be poised to head elsewhere.

A fresh report from The Star has said Arsenal are lining him up for a temporary move to Europe. Austrian outfit Sturm Graz are a potential destination as they look to give Biereth a taste of football at a higher level following his success in Scotland this season.

It is added that Sheffield Wednesday and Arsenal did hold positive talks and there was optimism a deal could be done. The chances of an agreement are not dead in the water, but Sturm Graz hold a stronger position as it stands, it seems.

Sheffield Wednesday’s new recruit hunt

Sheffield Wednesday have been making use of the loan market this month, bringing in James Beadle and Ike Ugbo on temporary deals. The Owls know that more fresh faces are needed in their fight for survival though, so hopefully some inroads can be make in the coming days.

Danny Rohl has given Wednesday a fighting chance of staying in the Championship but to further strengthen their efforts, new recruits are a must. It allows him to shape the squad to his liking further, bringing in players who fit his style of play better and will match his demands on and off the pitch.

Biereth could prove to be a valuable addition to the ranks following his success in Scotland. Ultimately though, the power lies in Arsenal’s hands and with Sturm Graz emerging as a strong option, it could be that the talented striker heads elsewhere this month.