Sheffield Wednesday are in the market for new recruits this month as Danny Rohl looks to build a side capable of staying in the Championship. Two additions have been made to date with James Beadle and Ike Ugbo both arriving on temporary deals.

Plenty of players have been linked with the Owls though as Rohl and co look to keep their options open in the transfer market. Now, a fresh name has emerged in a new report from Football Insider.

They claim that Sheffield Wednesday have enquired about a deal for English left-back Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill, who currently plays in Hungary with top-flight side Puskas AFC. He’s in the last six months of his contract and the Owls are now considering a move.

There’s interest from elsewhere though. The report adds MLS sides are also keen on 28-year-old Ormonde-Ottewill.

Back to the EFL?

Ormonde-Ottewill is a product of Arsenal’s youth academy and previously spent time in League One with Swindon Town. However, he’s spent his time abroad in recent years, spending spells in Holland with Excelsior and FC Dordrecht before heading to Hungary with Puskas AFC.

With his deal up at the of the season though, Sheffield Wednesday could look to offer him a route back to the EFL. With Marvin Johnson wanted by Ipswich Town, Ormonde-Ottewill could be a solid replacement for the left-sided ace.

MLS interest in the defender presents intriguing competition for the Owls though. Clubs in the United States may be hoping to put together an attractive offer to allow Ormonde-Ottewill to continue his career abroad, while Wednesday offer a route back to football on home ground.

Time will tell how his situation pans out, but it seems the ex-Arsenal man is not short of options.