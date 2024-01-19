Port Vale and Bristol Rovers have looked into a loan deal for Crystal Palace defender Tayo Adaramola, according to a report by London News Online.

Port Vale and Bristol Rovers face competition from RWD Molenbeek in Belgium for his signature though.

Adaramola, 20, is expected to head out the Selhurst Park exit door for the remainder of this campaign to get some more experience under his belt.

London News Online claim he has been the subject of interest from both the Valiants and the Pirates.

Adaramola is from Dublin and is a Republic of Ireland youth international. He started his career playing for St. Kevin’s Boys and St. Mochta’s before heading over to England as a youngster in 2015.

Crystal Palace snapped him up and he has since risen up through the academy ranks of the Premier League outfit. He has been a regular for the Eagles at various youth levels over recent times.

The full-back was handed his first professional deal by the Eagles in 2020 and has since played three first-team appearances for the South London outfit.

Adamarola had a loan spell away at Coventry City last term but his time with the Sky Blues didn’t work out in the end and he went back to his parent club.

He would benefit now from getting some regular football under his belt somewhere else to boost his development. Port Vale and Bristol Rovers would both be sensible destinations for him.

However, Molenbeek have links to Crystal Palace these days and they have sent a few players there over recent seasons. Therefore, they seem the most likely team to get him at this moment in time and his suitors in the Football League may well have to look elsewhere.