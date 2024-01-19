Plymouth Argyle and Stoke City are keen on Standard Liege winger Romaine Mundle, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Plymouth Argyle and Stoke City have joined Swansea City in the race to land the attacker.

Mundle, 20, only made the move to Belgium last summer but is now being linked with a return to the UK.

In this latest update regarding his situation by reporter Romano on X, Swansea have seen their first offer rejected for him and the Pilgrims and the Potters are interested.

Plymouth Argyle and Stoke City eye winger

Standard Liege swooped to land Mundle in June after he rejected a contract offer by Tottenham Hotspur, as per Football London, and he penned a four-year deal in Belgium running until the summer of 2027.

However, he has struggled to break into their first-team in his opening six months and has made only five league appearances.

Mundle rose up through the academy ranks at Spurs and was a regular for the Premier League outfit at various youth levels during his time there. He penned first professional terms back in 2021.

Despite making the match day squad on a couple of occasions, he never played for the senior team which may have influenced his decision to leave last year.

Both Plymouth and Stoke have new managers at the helm and could see Mundle as someone to bolster their attacking departments before the end of the transfer window.

He is young and has the potential to get better in the future. However, both sides will have to see off competition from Swansea if they are to land him and the Swans appear to have made the first move to get him this winter but to no avail so far.