The72’s writers offer their Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday have been embarking on an impressive recovery under Danny Rohl. He’s led them from the bottom of the table to the fringes of the relegation zone, sitting 22nd in the Championship table only four points behind Huddersfield Town.

The Owls were beaten comfortably by promotion-chasing Southampton last time out but will be hoping for a result back on home turf this weekend.

They face another tough test with Coventry City visiting Hillsborough though. The Sky Blues have been on a revival of their own, rising from the lower reaches of the division all the way up to 6th ahead of this weekend.

Mark Robins’ side are unbeaten in eight Championship games and defeated league leaders Leicester City in the M69 Derby last weekend.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This game sees two teams on impressive revivals meet. While they’ve both been vastly improved in recent months, I can’t help but feel there’s only one winner.

“Coventry City might have been helped by the red card against Leicester City but they were electric in those closing stages. That was a huge win and I really feel they can put a serious run together over the second half of the season.

“Wednesday should have hope as long as the Hillsborough faithful are behind them. Ultimately though, I feel Coventry’s quality will shine through and they’ll get the three points.”

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City prediction: 1-2

Harry Mail

“This won’t be an easy game for Coventry and Sheffield Wednesday have been in confident mood under Danny Rohl recently, despite their loss away at Southampton last time out.

“Hillsborough has become a tricky place to go since the Owls’ manager came in and they have beaten the likes of Blackburn Rovers, QPR, Hull City and Cardiff City (FA Cup) on their own patch over recent times, as well as drawing with Leicester City.

“The Sky Blues are flying but I can see this one being a draw.”

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City prediction: 1-1