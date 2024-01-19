Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney has been attracting interest from the Premier League’s top clubs, and Newcastle United are the latest to have entered into the race according to The Daily Mail.

Middlesbrough started the season slowly but have managed to regain their footing and mount a charge on the top six. After 27 games played they sit in 10th in the Championship table, but are just one point outside the play-offs.

One player who has been integral to their recent serge in form has been midfielder Hackney. The youth academy product was the match-winner against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, and was watched by Newcastle United according to The Daily Mail.

The Magpies have drawn up a five man shortlist to replace the injured Joelinton, with Hackney one of the names on that list. He is likely to remain at Middlesbrough beyond the January transfer deadline however, according to the report.

A previous report from The Daily Mail stated that the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are also interested in signing the 21-year-old.

Prolonging the inevitable?

It seems like only a matter of time before Hackney secures a move to a big Premier League club. In the interim he will no doubt want to get promoted with his boyhood club and maybe even play for the Teessiders in the top flight.

But if they aren’t promoted this season, the summer looks to be a perfect opportunity for the sides in the division above to strike. He has already cemented himself as a regular first-choice in central midfield for the England U21s and a move to the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United or Tottenham could even see him make the step up into the senior Three Lions squad.

Middlesbrough will likely want a large fee for their star player however. The likes of Adama Traore, Ben Gibson, Chuba Akpom and Marcus Tavernier have demanded eight-figure fees in recent years and Hackney is likely to demand an even larger asking price than the aforementioned quartet.