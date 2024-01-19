Millwall failed with two ‘big offers’ for Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell before turning to short-term options, the South London Press has said.

Millwall had centre-back Cresswell on the books last season, bringing him in on loan from Leeds United. He managed five goals and an assist from defence in 30 appearances, making good on his chance at finding regular minutes away from Elland Road.

After that stint and the Whites’ relegation, many tipped him for a more frequent role in the Leeds side this season. However, that hasn’t proven to be the case and as a result, there’s been plenty of speculation over a winter move away from the Championship promotion hopefuls.

Now, the South London Press has revealed that Millwall made two ‘big offers’ to bring Cresswell back this month. They could not agree terms with Leeds United though, so moved onto short-term options instead.

Japhet Tanganga has since joined on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the campaign.

What will January bring for Cresswell?

There’s been lots of reports over interest in Cresswell but Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has really laid the gauntlet down to the young defender. He said earlier this month that the 21-year-old is not ‘mentally ready’ to play a part, calling on him to show full commitment regardless of whether he’s happy or not about his game time.

Cresswell is currently behind Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Liam Cooper in the centre-back ranks. In fact, defensive midfielder Ethan Ampadu has deputised there in recent weeks while Cresswell has remained out of the picture.

Farke has said he sees a place for him in the plans but it seems unless there is a mentality shift, his game time won’t increase. A fresh start could be just what he needs but with Millwall’s bids rejected, it could be that he stays put this month.