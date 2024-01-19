Middlesbrough have rejected a second bid from Aston Villa for Morgan Rogers, The Telegraph reporter John Percy has said on X.

Middlesbrough only added Rogers to their ranks in the summer transfer window, bringing him in from Manchester City. He’s had to bide his time for a regular starting role in the Championship but the 21-year-old’s fine form in the EFL Cup made it hard to keep him out the side.

Rogers has six goals and eight assists to his name in 31 games across all competitions, flourishing in an attacking midfield role. His performances haven’t gone unnoticed either with reports of a bid from Aston Villa emerging on Thursday.

Now, reporter John Percy states that a second bid has come in from Villa for Rogers. Again though, Middlesbrough have knocked it back.

Percy insists that Boro will not be letting their new star leave for below their valuation, suggesting this saga could ‘run and run’.

Aston Villa have made a second offer for Middlesbrough forward Morgan Rogers. Turned down again and Boro adamant he will not leave at less than full value. This one is likely to run and run.. #avfc #utb — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 19, 2024

Villa persisting

Aston Villa look determined to secure Rogers’ services this month. Given the importance Rogers has shown at Middlesbrough though, you can see why Boro will be hopeful of retaining his talents as they look to push up the Championship table and towards the play-off spots.

Rogers’ influence has grown as the season as gone on. He’s developed well in this central role for Michael Carrick having previously played much of his football out on the wing, learning it in the EFL Cup alongside substitute appearances in the league.

His role in the starting XI has been more settled in recent months though. Rogers has started eight of the last 10 Championship games, chipping in with a goal and four assists in the process.

He’s under contract until 2027 so Middlesbrough are certainly under no pressure to cash in. However, with Aston Villa making a second offer, they’re certainly determined to bring him in before the end of the month.