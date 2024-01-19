Leeds United defender Leo Hjelde is set to leave the club on loan this window, according to a report from the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Leeds United have already sanctioned the loan exits of Luke Ayling and Darko Gyabi to Middlesbrough and Plymouth Argyle respectively, and two further loan exits could be on the cards.

As previously reported, midfielder Lewis Bate is set to join MK Dons for the remainder of the season. But The Yorkshire Evening Post have revealed that defender Hjelde is also lined up to leave Elland Road this month on loan.

The 20-year-old has played just three times for Daniel Farke’s side this season and seems surplus to requirements. He started the first game of the season at home to Cardiff City but was substituted at half-time in what turned out to be his only appearance in the Championship so far.

The best option for all parties

Leaving on loan this month feels like the best solution for all parties at the moment. Hjelde will likely want to get out and play regular football and a move away from Elland Road looks the easiest way to do that consistently.

A move would also benefit Leeds United. They would be able to free up space on their wage bill and possibly bring in another new face before the window closes. Should Hjelde get consistent minutes elsewhere he could also return to the Whites a better and more confident player, and will hope to break into the first-team fold on a consistent basis.

Finally, any loan club who takes a gamble on the Norway youth international will be gaining a player with a high ceiling. If he can fulfil some of his potential out on loan at a League One club for example, they will likely benefit from his quality.