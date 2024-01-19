The72’s writers offer their Leeds United vs Preston North End prediction ahead of the Championship on Sunday.

Leeds United come into this one sitting 4th in the Championship table. Daniel Farke’s side are comfortably inside the top six, but they may not have enough to really challenge Southampton and Ipswich Town for that 2nd place spot this season.

Preston North End are 12th. Ryan Lowe’s side have been inconsistent in the Championship this season, but they are only two points outside the play-offs. They likely won’t finish inside the top six, but they do pick up good enough results to keep them in the conversation and that can’t be ignored coming into this one.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Leeds United are the definite favourites here. They have a stronger side, they’re at home and they are on better form in general.

“Preston North End will need to make this a scrappy game if they are to scrape a result, but I just think the chances are too slim. Farke’s side have a lot of attacking firepower that is too much for most sides in the league and I don’t expect that to be any different here.

“It’s not a given, but I expect Leeds to get the job done comfortably.”

Leeds United vs Preston North End prediction: 2-0

James Ray

“Leeds United will be out for revenge after Preston got one over them over the festive period. I can’t see that happening this time though.

“Preston have struggled to kick on since then, although their 2-0 win over Bristol City marked a good result for Lowe and co. Ultimately though, I’m not convinced they’ll carry the threat to really trouble Leeds United in this one.

“We’ve seen how rampant that attack can be on plenty of occasions this season and it could be another showcase of their talents this Sunday. I’ll say they win this one 3-0.”

Leeds United vs Preston North End prediction: 3-0