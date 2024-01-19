Leeds United midfielder Lewis Bate has agreed to join League Two side MK Dons on loan, as per reporter Pete O’Rourke.

Leeds United youngster Bate has been in and around the first-team at Elland Road before. The former Chelsea talent has made five senior appearances for the Whites but only one has come this season.

The 21-year-old impressed on loan with League One side Oxford United last season and was named on the bench for the first three games of the Championship season. However, he’s not been involved since with his sole outing coming off the bench against Shrewsbury Town in the EFL Cup.

There has been speculation over a potential exit this month and now, reporter Pete O’Rourke has said on X that a loan move to MK Dons has been agreed.

🚨Understand Leeds midfielder Lewis Bate has agreed a loan move to MK Dons. #LUFC #MKDons — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 19, 2024

The move will give the London-born talent a chance to find regular minutes away from Leeds United. He’s been back in the U21s setup of late, featuring five times in the PL2.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Best for Bate?

The first half of the season has been a challenging one for the talented Leeds United midfielder. He made a good impression with Oxford United last season, chipping in with a goal and an assist in 35 games and proving himself in League One.

It would have been ideal for him to kick on with more minutes over the first half of this campaign. However, as it has gone, Bate has found chances hard to come by.

Getting back out on loan will be ideal for the 21-year-old, and he could be a great coup for MK Dons. Mike Williamson’s side play good football so Bate should develop well at Stadium MK, and the League Two side will be getting a talented player who has shown that he’s capable of performing at the level above.