Leeds United have been without the defensive duo at various points already this season, and both were set to be assessed ahead of their return to Championship action tomorrow afternoon. Cooper played 90 minutes back to back against West Brom and Birmingham City, before sitting out the win at Cardiff City through injury.

Byram has been a regular starter for the majority of the campaign at left-back, but after coming off injured in the 18th minute against Birmingham City, he was given a run-out for five minutes in their last outing in South Wales.

Speaking to the press ahead of the visit of Preston to Elland Road in tomorrow’s early kick-off, manager Farke provided an update on the pair, confirming both were back in training and are in contention to play a part.

“Good news with Sam Byram, he is in training for a week. Fully available,” he confirmed.

“Good news for Liam Cooper, back in full training for two sessions. We will have to see if enough for 90 minutes, good to have him.”

A huge boost

Having the duo back fit and in contention will certainly aid their defensive concerns. Ethan Ampadu lined up in the centre of defence last weekend despite feeling more at home in midfield, whilst there was a rare start at left-back for Junior Firpo. It seems likely that both Cooper and Byram could start against Preston.

The pair bring experience to a relatively young Leeds United side. They have thrived under Farke so far this season, but will certainly benefit from more experienced heads in and around the first-team fold and so having Cooper and Byram back will aid them in that department.

Both players are out of contract in the summer and although Cooper is unlikely to be offered fresh terms, there is still hope for Byram. If he can stay fit and impress Farke with his performances, there is no reason why he wouldn’t be offered a new deal.