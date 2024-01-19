Newport County missed out on signing Manchester United striker Joe Hugill to Burton Albion, as per a report by the South Wales Argus.

Newport County were interested in luring the youngster to League Two for the remainder of this season but missed out to the Brewers.

Hugill, 20, was given the green light to move to the Pirelli Stadium on a temporary basis last week to get some experience under his belt.

The South Wales Argus claim the Exiles were keen on landing him but weren’t able to persuade him to drop into League Two.

Newport County missed out on player to Burton Albion

Burton landed Hugill to add more competition and depth to their attacking department as they look to preserve their third tier status under new boss Martin Paterson.

The attacker scored on his debut against Derby County at Pride Park last Monday after coming off the bench. However, his side lost 3-2 after a late winner by the Rams’ midfielder Conor Hourihane.

Hugill has been on the books at Manchester United since joining them in 2020. Prior to his move to the Premier League giants, he spent time on the books at both Newcastle United and Sunderland.

He has been a regular for the Red Devils’ Under-21’s side over recent years and has scored 31 goals in 57 outings at that level.

The Red Devils gave him a contract in 2021 but he is yet to make a senior appearance for Erik ten Hag’s side. He was loaned out to Altrincham last year in the National League to get some game time.

Newport wanted to land him before his Burton switch and will need to look elsewhere for striker signings between now and the end of the window.