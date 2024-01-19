The latest Hull City team news as Liam Rosenior’s side gear up to face Sunderland in the Championship.

Hull City head to the Stadium of Light on the back of their 2-1 away defeat at Birmingham City in their FA Cup third round replay on Tuesday night.

The Tigers are only outside the play-offs by a point and could rise back into the top six with a win against the Black Cats.

The pair met on Boxing Day at the MKM Stadium and it was Michael Beale’s side who came out on top with a 1-0 win courtesy of Jack Clarke’s winner.

Hull City team news

As per their official club website, Hull will be without striker Aaron Connolly against Sunderland. He joins the likes of Ruben Vinagre, Liam Delap, James Furlong and Jaden Philogene in the treatment, although the latter is expected back against Millwall on 3rd February.

Jean Michael Seri and Adama Traore are away at AFCON with Ivory Coast and Mali respectively. Scott Twine was recalled by Burnley earlier this week and has joined Bristol City.

Starting XI

Allsop

Coyle

Jones

McLoughlin

Greaves

Morton

Slater

Tufan

Carvalho

Lokilo

Sharp

Ryan Allsop should come back into the team to replace Matt Ingram after the Birmingham match. Liam Rosenior has a big decision to make at left-back and I think he might choose Jacob Greaves there instead of Matty Jacob, with Sean McLoughlin slotting in at centre-back next to Alfie Jones.

In midfield, Tyler Morton and Regan Slater are likely to partner each other with Seri away.

Hull are lacking options going forward and need reinforcements. Billy Sharp is unlikely to last 90 minutes but Ozan Tufan or Allahyar Sayyadmanesh can play there if needed, along with youngster Tyrell Sellars-Fleming.