Hull City striker Henry Sandat is wanted for longer by loan club Southend United, as per a report by the EchoNews.

Hull City let the youngster return to his former club last month to get some game time under his belt on a one-month basis and that deal is set to run out now.

Sandat, 18, has made five appearances for the Shrimpers and has chipped in with one goal.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the EchoNews, Kevin Maher’s side are keen to keep hold of him.

Hull City striker wanted for longer

Hull swooped to land Sandat from Southend last year to bolster their Under-23’s side but he hasn’t made a senior appearance for the Championship side.

He was brought in as one for the future for the Tigers and penned a deal in East Yorkshire until the summer of 2025, with the club holding the option for a further 12 months on top of that.

The attacker has been a regular for their development squad but will have been benefitting from playing senior football back at Roots Hall. Sandat rose up through the youth ranks of the Essex club and made 12 appearances for them in the last campaign, scoring a single goal.

Hull have a decision to make on what to do with Sandat now. Liam Rosenior has been left short of attacking options with Liam Delap and Aaron Connolly out injured.

However, the teenager lacks experience and it would be a risk to throw him into the first-team at this stage of his career. He needs to be playing every week and an extension at Southend would suit all parties involved.