Hull City have cooled their pursuit of Burnley winger Manuel Benson, as detailed in a report by HullLive.

Hull City have been looking into a deal for the attacker recently but are now pursuing other targets.

Benson, 26, is a man in-demand this month and has been linked with both Southampton and Leeds United.

HullLive report the Tigers have taken a step back in this particular transfer chase as they look at other options in his position.

Hull City cool interest

Benson would be an eye-catching signing for whoever lands him before the end of the window in the Championship.

He helped Burnley gain promotion to the Premier League last season but has seen his game time at Turf Moor dry up over recent times.

The Belgian attacker moved to England in 2022 and adapted well to life in a new country. He scored 13 goals in all competitions for Burnley in the last campaign, 11 of which came in the league.

However, he has featured only five times altogether this term and his immediate future in Lancashire is up in the air now as he weighs up what he wants to do next.

The former Belgium youth international has played for the likes of Lierse, Genk and Royal Antwerp in the past and remains under contract with the Clarets until June 2027.

Hull were one of the first clubs to be credited with an interest this winter but following the arrival of Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool, their plans have changed.

This is a boost for both Southampton and Leeds as they look to potentially get him over the coming weeks. Both clubs are in the promotion race at the top end of the division and Benson would seriously bolster their options on the wing.