Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said he ‘didn’t want’ to let Matty Jacob leave on loan earlier this month.

Hull City blocked an exit for the defender after an unnamed club came in for him earlier in this window.

Jacob, 22, has risen up through the Tigers’ academy and has become part of the first-team set-up over recent times.

Rosenior has said, as per an interview with BBC Humberside Sport: “Matty Jacob’s done great. I’ve been delighted with his performances. He’s got a temperament that I absolutely love. It’s (injuries) have kind of forced my hand to play him.

“There was an opportunity for him earlier in the window to go out on loan. I didn’t want him to, I wanted to assess him in the cup games.”

Hull City kept hold of defender

Jacob has been a regular for Hull at various youth levels over recent years and was handed his first professional deal in 2019. His contract was then extended by a further 12 months last summer.

The Barnsley-born man was given the green light to link up with Gateshead on loan during the 2021/22 season, having previously had a temporary stint away at Pickering Town back in 2019, and he went on to play 31 times for the North East club in the National League North to boost his development.

Rosenior gave Jacob his first-team debut against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on New Year’s Day. He then made his first start against Birmingham City in the FA Cup third round at the MKM Stadium and scored.

The left-back played against Norwich City in the Tigers’ last league outing and will be eyeing a place in their team against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this evening.